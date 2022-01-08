Brainsqueeze Quiz: The Proteas Test Captains

Dean Elgar is a chip off the old block- tough men captaining the Proteas, doggedly and proudly, carrying forward the baton of a magnificent Test playing nation. This week’s quiz is on 5 captains since SA’s readmission from the Apartheid years.

1. Which future South African captain would score a century in the Proteas first Test wins since readmission, on home soil (vs India) and away (vs SL)?

Clue – When all is said & done…

2. Who was the first Test captain – a South African incidentally – to be left stranded on 99* as his team was bowled out while he stayed unbeaten?

Clue – If the Weasleys played cricket…

3. Which South African captain beat England at a series in England for the first time since readmission (and since 1965 during Apartheid) AND inflicted a series defeat on Australia in Australia for first time in 16 years?

Clue: English captains – he was the Grim.



4. He started on the wrong foot with Test cricket itself, though a century was scored at Adelaide Oval.

“My boot clipped one of the stairs and my whole foot came out. I had to kneel in front of the whole crowd while they were abusing me from both sides. My shoelaces were tied and my pad was in the way and I couldn’t get my foot back in. I was thinking I was going to get timed (out) here.”

Which captain?

Clue: Timbre & drawl to that voice.

5. This opener / later day captain said this at The Oval after a 2017 loss to England:

“I prefer not getting it (sledged) to be honest with you. No, but it puts me in a different mindset when I’m batting. It’s almost like the challenge is a lot more. You gotta take a positive out of it, I guess when you’re an opening batsman, you can see it that way. It’s something that gets me going to be honest with you. Chirping and all is something that really gets me going. I quite enjoy that. But I prefer not getting it. So be it. Part of the game. You gotta take the blows. Look at the bigger picture, which is contribute in a big way.”

Clue: Homework for Rishabh Pant.

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com.

Spelling mistakes will be frowned upon.