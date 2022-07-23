scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Watch: Brain Lara pays a visit to the Indian dressing room at Queens Park Oval

India defeated West Indies by three runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 23, 2022 2:40:34 pm
(Left) Brian Lara with Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid; India's stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan greets the legendary batter in the Indian dressing room. (Twitter/BCCI & Screngrab)

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara visited Team India’s dressing room after their three-run win in a nail-biting encounter. Former left-hander Lara was seen in a conversation with the stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also joined the trio.

India defeated West Indies by three runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Invited to bat, India posted a mammoth 308 for 7, with captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 99-ball 97. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 64 and 54, respectively.

Chasing a record target here, the West Indies could only score 305 for 6 in 50 overs.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for the home side with 75 while Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King contributed 46 and 54 respectively.

For India, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece.

Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday.

With the series on the line, the West Indies would look to put an end to their losing streak in ODIs which has now stretched to seven matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the preceding rubber.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The series is not part of the ICC World Cup Super League, and the West Indies have an opportunity to play without the pressure of the standings.

The last time India toured the West Indies for an ODI series, the Men in Blue emerged 2-0 victors, with one match washed out due to rain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades
Know Your City

A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Rohit wouldn’t be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Pak PM's son takes oath as Punjab CM after dramatic re-election

Pak PM's son takes oath as Punjab CM after dramatic re-election

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 23: Latest News