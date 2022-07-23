Watch: Brain Lara pays a visit to the Indian dressing room at Queens Park Oval

Updated: July 23, 2022 2:40:34 pm
Former West Indies captain Brian Lara visited Team India’s dressing room after their three-run win in a nail-biting encounter. Former left-hander Lara was seen in a conversation with the stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also joined the trio.
India defeated West Indies by three runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Invited to bat, India posted a mammoth 308 for 7, with captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 99-ball 97. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 64 and 54, respectively.
Chasing a record target here, the West Indies could only score 305 for 6 in 50 overs.
Kyle Mayers top-scored for the home side with 75 while Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King contributed 46 and 54 respectively.
For India, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece.
Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday.
With the series on the line, the West Indies would look to put an end to their losing streak in ODIs which has now stretched to seven matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the preceding rubber.
The series is not part of the ICC World Cup Super League, and the West Indies have an opportunity to play without the pressure of the standings.
The last time India toured the West Indies for an ODI series, the Men in Blue emerged 2-0 victors, with one match washed out due to rain.
The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series.
