‘Turning into a sightseeing tour’: Brad Hogg takes dig at India after Wellington defeat

India registered their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand, but apart from the success in the shorter format of the game, the Men In Blue have failed to prove their mettle. India first went down 3-0 in the ODI series, and on Monday the team succumbed to 10-wicket hammering in the opening encounter of the two-match Test series.

The world no.1 Test side failed to match the Kiwis in both departments of the game and moments after the contest got over in Wellington, former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg took a dig at the Indian unit, stating that the outing has turned more into a ‘sightseeing tour’ for the visitors.

“India still have there troubles in New Zealand in test cricket. Batsmen have 5 days to find a way to play the seaming ball before Christchurch. First 2 weeks they meant business, next 4 weeks turning into a sightseeing tour. #thetraveller #BCCI #INDvNZ #NZvIND,” Hogg tweeted.

With the team being heavily criticised for not being able to match their opponent, Virat Kohli & co. would aim to settle scores when they take on New Zealand in the second and final match of their tour.

The second Test match will be played in Christchurch on February 29.

