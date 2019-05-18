Brad Hodge tries to troll Virat Kohli, Indian fans give it back mercilessly

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge took a dig at India skipper Virat Kohli, who posted an advertisement from his official account that also features wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. He later had to issue a clarification after facing backlash from the Indian fans.

The video shows Kohli and Pant break into a jingle as the add starts with the former singing, “Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you’ve got the look, you’re gonna rule.” Hodge might not have realised the wrath he would face from the Indian fans when he commented on Kohli’s video saying, “Amazing what people do for money.”

Amazing what people do for money — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) 16 May 2019

Hodge went a step ahead by commenting on an Indian Premier League promotional shoot involving Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes where the three are dancing on the ‘Jio’ tunes. He wrote, “As I said amazing what people do for money.”

As I said amazing what people do for money. — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) 17 May 2019

Hodge’s comments, however, did not go down well with the Indian cricket fan base, and some of them trolled the Australian by bringing up the sandpaper incident. “Amazing what people do to win games #sandpaper,” one of them commented.

Amazing what people do to win games #sandpaper — King kohli?? (@Kingkalyann) 17 May 2019

Don’t know why Australian are getting worked over by an ad meant for indian people, they come every year in India and earn $ . — Deval Shah (@DevalShah555) 17 May 2019

And some players use sandpaper to make money ?? — Vikas Shukla (@shuklavikas22) 17 May 2019

Hodge was quick to issue a clarification soon after receiving backlash, saying, “Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same. Your interpretation of my comment was so ‘glass half full’ if I attach ??. Your interpretation would be different.”

“Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid,” Hodge clarified.

Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same. Your interpretation of my comment was so ‘glass half full’ if I attach ??. Your interpretation would be different — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) 17 May 2019

Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid. — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) 17 May 2019

Virat Kohli is set to lead India in the ICC World Cup 2019, beginning on May 30 in England and Wales.