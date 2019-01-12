BPL 2019: Shahid Afridi rolls back the years to deliver impressive performance

Shahid Afridi rolled back the years to deliver a splendid bowling performance in the Bangladesh Premier League which helped Comilla Victorians beat Rajshahi by five wickets on Friday. The 37-year-old all-rounder returned with figures of 3/10 in his four-over spell for the Victorians. Courtesy of his efforts Afridi was also given the man-of-the-match award.

Coming on to bowl in the eighth over of the innings, he struck with his very first delivery, trapping Mehidy Hasan, the Kings captain, lbw for 30. That was the big wicket, and he immediately followed it up with another to have two in two when Laurie Evans was dismissed in a similar manner.

This was Afridi’s second Player of the Match award in three games this season. His first came after he scored a quickfire 39 off 25 balls and scalped 1/29 in four overs.

“I kept it simple, bowling wicket to wicket. If the batsmen miss they’ll be a chance,” he explained after the match.

“I had some pain in my knee, I kept it simple today. There were no demons in the wicket, it was a good pitch to bat,” he added.

Despite taking retirement from international cricket Afridi is still plying his trade in T20 leagues across the world. Recently, he also said that T10 cricket is the way forward if the game is to enter the Olympics. “I think this is the best cricket you can introduce in the Olympic Games,” Afridi is quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s quick fire, a big test of bowlers. Batsmen can show their skills and I saw myself some great innings, some great skills, some great shots,” said Afridi.