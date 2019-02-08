BPL 2019 Final: Tamim Iqbal’s unbeaten 141 hands Comilla Victorians second title

Tamim Iqbal’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 141 runs in 61 deliveries helped Comilla Victorians secure their second Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title on Friday. Tamim’s heroics with the bat took the Victorians to a competitive 199/3 in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 200 runs, Dhaka Dynamites fell short by 17 runs as they were restricted to 182/9.

Tamim’s 141, which is the second highest score in a T20 final, also featured 11 sixes and 10 fours. Even as his much-fancied teammates were struggling to put bat to ball on a tricky Mirpur wicket, Tamim was hitting the big ones at will. Tamim showed little respect to the likes of Andre Russel, Shakib Al Hasan, and Rubel Hossain and scored heavily against the big boys of Dhaka Dynamites.

In the chase, Dynamites suffered an early setback as Sunil Narine was run out for a duck in the first over of the innings. But Dynamites pushed Victorians on backfoot as Upul Tharanga and Rony Talukdar added 102-runs in 52 deliveries for the second wicket.

The Sri Lankan batsman, who connected the ball well, was dismissed for 48 after his mistimed shot off Thisara Perera’s delivery went straight to the substitute fielder Abu Hider at long-on.

After his dismissal, wickets kept falling in regular intervals as Dynamites lost another five batsmen for just 40 runs.

Apart from Tharanga, Bangladeshi batsman Talukdar notched up his half-century before being dismissed run-out in the 13th over. Talukdar scored 66 runs off 38 deliveries.

Wahab Riaz was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/28, while Mohammad Saifuddin and Perera shared two wickets apiece.

Tamim Iqbal was named Man of the Match for his match-winning knock. Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Iqbal said, “Throughout the tournament I had starts but I failed to convert them. So, I guess, I saved my best for the last. We planned the innings really well. They had 2 world class bowlers in the form of Narine and Shakib and we didn’t take chances against them. It was a terrific wicket and at one point even 200 was looking less but I always knew we will be back in the match once we take couple of wickets. The wickets of Pollard and Russell were really important. I am flying tomorrow to New Zealand, hopefully, I will do well their also.”