BPL 2019 Final Live Cricket Score, Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites Live Streaming: Dhaka win toss, opt to field first

Dhaka Dynamites will battle Comilla Victorians in the finals of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 on Friday. The Dynamites have some of the biggest T20 specialists like Upul Tharanga and Sunil Narine, Andre Russel and Kieron Pollard amidst their squad.

Victorians, on the other hand, will be led by Bangladesh’s Imrul Kayes in the absence of Steve Smith. The team would heavily rely on Shahid Afridi and Thisara Perera to deliver results. Tamim Iqbal is another seasoned performer who is on the side. Who is going to win tonight? Catch live score and updates of Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites.