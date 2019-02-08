BPL 2019 Final Live Cricket Score, Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites Live Streaming: Dhaka win toss, opt to field firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/bpl-2019-final-live-cricket-score-comilla-victorians-vs-dhaka-dynamites-live-streaming-5575581/
BPL 2019 Final Live Cricket Score, Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites Live Streaming: Dhaka win toss, opt to field first
BPL 2019 Final Live Cricket Score, Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites Live Streaming: Dhaka Dynamites will lock horns against Comilla Victorians in the summit clash
Dhaka Dynamites will battle Comilla Victorians in the finals of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 on Friday. The Dynamites have some of the biggest T20 specialists like Upul Tharanga and Sunil Narine, Andre Russel and Kieron Pollard amidst their squad.
Victorians, on the other hand, will be led by Bangladesh’s Imrul Kayes in the absence of Steve Smith. The team would heavily rely on Shahid Afridi and Thisara Perera to deliver results. Tamim Iqbal is another seasoned performer who is on the side. Who is going to win tonight? Catch live score and updates of Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites.
Live Blog
BPL 2019 Final, Comilla Victorians vs Dhaka Dynamites: Catch Live Score and Updates
Comilla Victorians
Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Evin Lewis, Imrul Kayes(c), Anamul Haque(w), Shamsur Rahman, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Saifuddin, Wahab Riaz, Mahedi Hasan, Sanjit Saha
Dhaka Dynamites
Playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Sunil Narine, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahmudul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom, Rubel Hossain, Qazi Onik
TOSS
Dhaka Dynamites have won the toss and have opted to field first. STAT: The last five games at this ground have been won by the sides batting second.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the finals of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019. After 45 games, we have finally narrowed down to the two teams - Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians. Victorians will surely be missing the services of Steve Smith but tonights the night for Tamim Iqbal to step up and finally win a BPL title. Stay tuned for live updates.
SQUAD-
Dhaka Dynamites: Ian Bell, Shahadat Hossain, Upul Tharanga, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Kieron Pollard, Heino Kuhn, Rubel Hossain, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Andrew Birch, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Asif Hasan, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Naim, Mizanur Rahman, Mohor Sheikh, Aliss Islam
Comilla Victorians: Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Wahab Riaz, Mosharraf Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Shamsur Rahman, Thisara Perera, Liam Dawson, Ziaur Rahman, Anamul Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Shahid, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sanjit Saha, Mahedi Hasan, Waqar Salamkheil
