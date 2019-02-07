BPL 2019 Final, Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians Live Cricket Score Streaming: When is BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians?

BPL 2019, Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians Live Cricket Score Streaming: Dhaka Dynamites will lock horns against Comilla Victorians in the summit clash of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 on Friday. The Dynamites, led by Shakib Al Hasan, began their campaign with four impressive wins. After overpowering the likes of Rajshahi Kings, Chittagong Vikings and Rangpur Riders in the round-robin stage of the tournament, Dynamites will look to carry forward their winning momentum when they hit the pitch on Friday.

Advertising

The Dynamites squad comprises powerful T20 specialist like Upul Tharanga and Sunil Narine who will open the batting and they will be joined by Rony Talukdar at number three. Skipper Al Hasan also has the potential to turn the match on its head in any given scenario. Andre Russel and Kieron Pollard are the other powerful-hitters in the squad. The bowling department will be led by Rubel Hossain and Qazi Onik. The inclusion of Russel in the playing XI would also add depth in the seam bowling option. Among the tweakers, the responsibility will be shared between Shakib and Narine.

Victorians, on the other hand, will be led by Bangladesh’s Imrul Kayes in the absence of Steve Smith. The team will enter the contest with a positive mindset, after beating Dynamites earlier in the tournament on two occasions. The team would heavily rely on Shahid Afridi and Thisara Perera to deliver results with both bat and the ball. Tamim Iqbal is another seasoned performer who is in the side. Spinner Mahedi Hasan, who picked one wicket and gave away just 28 runs in his 4-over quota during the Qualifiers, would have to replicate his performance. Mohammad Saifuddin and Wahab Riaz are the specialist seam bowling options for the Victorians.

When is BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians?

Advertising

The BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians will be played on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Where is BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians?

The BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time does BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians begin?

BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians?

BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians will be broadcast on DSport.

How do I watch online live streaming of BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians?

BPL 2019 final between Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians live streaming will be available on YouTube. You can also follow live coverage on indianexpress.com

SQUAD:

Dhaka Dynamites: Ian Bell, Shahadat Hossain, Upul Tharanga, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Kieron Pollard, Heino Kuhn, Rubel Hossain, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Andrew Birch, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahmudul Hasan, Rony Talukdar, Asif Hasan, Rovman Powell, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Naim, Mizanur Rahman, Mohor Sheikh, Aliss Islam

Advertising

Comilla Victorians: Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Wahab Riaz, Mosharraf Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Shamsur Rahman, Thisara Perera, Liam Dawson, Ziaur Rahman, Anamul Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Shahid, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sanjit Saha, Mahedi Hasan, Waqar Salamkheil