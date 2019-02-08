BPL 2019: Comilla Victorians’ Tamim Iqbal fires 50-ball ton in final

Comilla Victorians opening batsman Tamim Iqbal on Sunday hammered a 50-ball hundred in the final against Dhaka Dynamites at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the Bangladesh Premier League final. The left-handed batsman had earlier struck a half century in 31 balls and then went on to complete his ton with a four off Andre Russell in the 17th over.

Advertising

In the course of his innings, the left-handed batsman hammered 11 sixes, becoming the first Bangladeshi batsman to hit 10 or more sixes in a T20 match. He also struck 10 fours in the match.

The batsman was dropped in the 8th over by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan on a Qazi Onik’s delivery. The batsman was on 28 at the moment.

Victorians reached 199/3 in 20 overs on the back of Tamim’s innings. Dhaka Dynamites had earlier won the toss and elected to field. Victorians had gone off to a poor start, losing Evin Lewis for 6 in the 2nd over.

Earlier, on Friday, Victorians allrounder Shahid Afridi had praised Iqbal for taking responsibility on his shoulders on top of the order after Steve Smith was ruled out of the match.

“Tamim is one of my favourite players. He has really done very well. His performance made a really big difference. Because after Smith we needed someone at the top to perform with the bat,” he had said.

Advertising

“Losing Steve Smith was a big loss. He is the best player in any format. But the rest of the team gelled really well. Everyone took responsibilities and the youngsters performed really well,” he added.