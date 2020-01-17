BPL 2019-20 Final Live Streaming: When and where is the finals between Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals?

Both the skippers pose with the BPL trophy. (Source: Twitter/Official_BPLT20) Both the skippers pose with the BPL trophy. (Source: Twitter/Official_BPLT20)

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019-20 Final, Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals will fight for their maiden Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title when both the team lock horns at the summit clash at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Friday. Both the teams secured eight wins in the 12 matches during the league stages.

Mushfiqur Rahim-led Tigers will enter the contest high on confidence after already securing a 27-run victory over them in the Qualifiers. Mushfiqur, Mohammad Amir are the two players to watch out for from the Tigers camp, while Royals will once again heavily rely on Windies all-rounder and their skipper Andre Russel.

When is the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals?

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals will be played on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Where is Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals?

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time is the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals?

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals will start at 6.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals?

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals will not broadcast in India.

Where can I live stream the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final match between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals will be available on YouTube. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd