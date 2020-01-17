BPL 2019-20 Final, Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals Live Cricket Score: Both teams hunt for maiden BPL glory

BPL 2019-20 Final: Khulna Tigers will take on Rajshahi Royals. BPL 2019-20 Final: Khulna Tigers will take on Rajshahi Royals.

BPL 2019-20 Final Live Cricket Score, Khulna Tigers vs Rajshahi Royals Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Mushfiqur Rahim-led Khulna Tigers will look to lift their maiden Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) trophy when they take on Rajshahi Royals in the summit clash of the 2019-20 season at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Tigers, who stood at the top of the table after an enthralling league stage, will enter the contest high on confidence after already defeating their opponent twice in this edition. Their recent victory over the Royals came in Qualifier 1 on the back of Mohammad Amir’s clinical show, helping his side secure a 27-run win in a low scoring contest.

Royals, on the other hand, are also in the contention for their first BPL title. Despite displaying a scrappy show in their previous clash against Chattogram Challengers, the team management would hope for a spectacular show from T20 specialist Andre Russell. Leading the side from the front, the Windies all-rounder smashed 54 from 22 deliveries and guided his team a two-wicket win in Qualifiers 2. From the opposite ranks, Mushfiqur will be the key man to watch out for as he has been phenomenal with the bat in this edition.