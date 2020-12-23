IND vs AUS: David Warner, Sean Abbott to miss Boxing Day Test

David Warner still hasn't recovered fully from the groin injury, sustained during the ODI series. (AP)

Australian opener David Warner and pacer Sean Abbott ruled out of the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India beginning at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from Saturday. Both these players were nursing their injuries which forced them to stay out of the team’s bio-secure hub. Warner got treatment for his groin injury and Abbott had a problem with calf.

“While neither player has been in a specific ‘hotspot’ on Sydney’s northern beaches as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia’s biosecurity protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day test,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

David Warner and Sean Abbott will rejoin our Aussie men's squad ahead of the third Vodafone Test against India, after being ruled out of the second Vodafone Test in Melbourne #AUSvIND Full statement: https://t.co/avo8Xck03N pic.twitter.com/2Yb5p72022 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 23, 2020

The duo was flown out to Melbourne ahead of schedule on Saturday due to concern’s over the recent outbreak of coronavirus in Sydney’s northern beaches.

The cricket board further said in the statement, “The pair travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to continue their rehabilitation given the changing public health situation in Sydney at the time.”

Warner still hasn’t recovered fully from the groin injury, sustained during the ODI series. He had missed the series-opening day-night Test, while Abbott has recovered from a calf strain but he is unlikely to break into a playing XI that beat India by eight wickets last week.

Australia are leading the four-Test series 1-0 after winning the pink ball match by eight wickets inside three days.

Cricket Australia said “no additional players will be added to the squad for the Boxing Day Test” and “David Warner and Sean Abbott will rejoin the Australian men’s Test squad ahead of the third Test against India.”

The third Test begins on January 7 but there is doubt if it will be held at Sydney in light of the current coronavirus situation.

There were reports that the third and fourth Test could be swapped or Melbourne may host successive Tests.

With PTI inputs

