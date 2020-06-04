Bowling quality better in PSL than IPL according to foreigners: Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram and Brian Lara during the Bushfire Bash charity match in Melbourne in February 2020 (Twitter/Cricket Australia) Wasim Akram and Brian Lara during the Bushfire Bash charity match in Melbourne in February 2020 (Twitter/Cricket Australia)

Wasim Akram said that the quality of bowling in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is inferior to that in the franchise’s league’s counterpart in Pakistan, the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Saying that the IPL is superior to the PSL because of the number of years it has been around, Akram said on Wednesday that bowling is one department that is better in the PSL, according to top foreigners playing in both the leagues.

“PSL was the second biggest tournament in the World of T20 after IPL. But to compare PSL with IPL is not fair. PSL has just started and it was the fifth addition which was played in Pakistan, whereas IPL is a mature tournament which was being played from 11 to 12 years. There’s lot more money” he said while speaking on Basit Ali’s YouTube channel.

Wasim said one of his most persistent questions to foreign cricketers during his time with different PSL teams Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, was the difference between the two leagues. Before moving to the PSL, Wasim himself had been the bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL till 2016.

“The answer I got from them was the quality of bowling in PSL was much better than IPL. In all IPL teams, there is at least one bowler who can be attacked, according to the top foreigners,” he said.

Saying that the quality of local batsmen unearthed in the PSL is not yet at the standards of the IPL, Wasim singled out Peshawar Zalmi’s Haider Ali and Multan Sultan’s Zeeshan Ashraf for praise.

