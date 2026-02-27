‘He was bowling on the sixth stump’: Ex-India cricketer blasts Shivam Dube’s Zimbabwe performance

Former Indian batter Kris Srikkanth criticised Shivam Dube’s bowling and said that India would need to look into their sixth bowler options going forwards.

On Thursday, India put up a mammoth total of 256 at Chepauk against a Zimbabwe bowling attack that had little to no answers for an underfiring Indian batting lineup. When put into bat, Zimbabwe initially struggled against the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya but then two overs were given to Shivam Dube. The all-rounder was taken apart for 26 in the first and then 20 in his second – a poor performance with the ball which was punctuated by his lack of control. Srikkanth said that it was concerning to see Dube bowl the way he did.