Bowler’s unsportsmanlike behaviour prevents batsman from maiden century

Club bowler’s actions stop batsman making maiden ton. Club bowler’s actions stop batsman making maiden ton.

Minehead club cricketer Jay Darrell was on 98 and required just two runs for his side to claim victory against Purnell Cricket Club in the Somerset Cricket League on Sunday. Although his side won the match, Darrell was denied a maiden century in what has created a bit of controversy in the league.

Instead of delivering the ball, an unnamed Purnell Cricket Club bowler sent it to the boundary to give away four runs and one for the no-ball, denying Darrell his maiden century. Darrell later tweeted, “Hell of game today shame the way it ended but oh well!!! Thanks for all the support today!! #UTP #Mineheadcc #litter”

Hell of game today shame the way it ended but oh well!!! Thanks for all the support today!! #UTP #Mineheadcc #litter — Jay Darrell (@JayDarrell1) 4 August 2018

After a social media storm over bowler’s ‘appalling’ sportsmanship, Minehead cricket club also took to Twitter and said, “Not nice to see. But more to the point, a great innings and a great win. Respect to the @purnellcc captain who apologised to the batsman on behalf of his bowler. But some things just can’t be undone.”

Not nice to see. But more to the point, a great innings and a great win. Respect to the @purnellcc captain who apologised to the batsman on behalf of his bowler. But some things just can’t be undone :( https://t.co/Sqip8nEQRz — MineheadCricketClub (@MineheadCricket) 4 August 2018

Purnell Cricket Club promised to deal with the incident internally, tweeting, “Our 1st XI were well beaten today by @MineheadCricket. The unsavoury scenes to end the game can’t be condoned & both the Captain & the player made full & sincere apologies to those involved after the game. The incident will be dealt with internally by the Club.”

They later released a statement saying, “The club understands that one of its members acted outside the spirit of the game in our league fixture at Minehead yesterday. The individual involved will be dealt with inline with the clubs constitution and disciplinary proecedure. Whilst the club do not wish to comment on the players identity during this process we are aware of several rumours regarding one player in particular. Therefore, we can confirm that R. Casling was not involved in the incident. We would like to ensure you that this incident is not typical of our club and that we take this matter very seriously.”

Our 1st XI were well beaten today by @MineheadCricket. The unsavoury scenes to end the game can’t be condoned & both the Captain & the player made full & sincere apologies to those involved after the game. The incident will be dealt with internally by the Club. — Purnell Cricket Club (@purnellcc) 4 August 2018

The incident received a wide condemnation on social media, with the bowler being criticised for his lack of sportsmanship.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd