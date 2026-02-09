Bowled on 299! Bengal’s Sudip Gharami becomes first Indian in First-Class history to be dismissed one short of triple century

Bengal batter Sudip Gharami had built a marathon innings of a lifetime in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final against Andhra, breaking records along the innings before falling one short of a landmark figure on Monday.

Batting on during the fourth day of the clash at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani, the stoic No. 3 batter was pushing towards a record-breaking triple century after Bengal had cemented their authority on the game after having soared past Andhra’s first-innings total. Batting first, the visitors had compiled only 295, but Gharami’s stunning knock had almost single-handedly wiped out Andhra’s hopes for the first-innings lead.

Having cracked his maiden double century and Bengal showing no signs of stopping their batting with the crucial innings lead in hand, the 26-year-old patiently moved towards his 300 on Day 4. He built century partnerships for the sixth and seventh wickets, the latter being a 221-run association with wicket-keeper Shakir Gandhi, the highest of the innings. Gharami lost two partners in quick succession in Gandhi and Akash Deep before soaring up to his 299th run. However, when Andhra’s leggie Shaik Rasheed managed to scuttle one in with low bounce, Gharami lost his vigil and his off-stump. The right-hander, who had a previous high score of 186, became the first Indian man ever to fall one short of a triple century and only the third man in all of First-Class cricket to suffer such a fateful dismissal.