‘I can bowl yorkers and those slower ones…I know I can hit sixes’ – Shivam Dube

Middle order batter is keen to etch his all-round credentials and chip in with good quality bowling

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 22, 2026 01:01 PM IST
Shivam DubeShivam Dube in action. (FILE photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Even as he explained to presenter Parthiv Patel how MS Dhoni had helped him deal with his short-ball crisis and turned erstwhile wicket deliveries into sixes, Shivam Dube was aware of how far more was expected of him than just bat and hit sixes. The Mumbai man knows he’s capable of chipping in with a bowl, but needed to work on his strength and stamina, to deliver on both fronts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Speaking to BCCI on the eve of the South Africa match, Dube said the previous two matches had been fortifying for his confidence, especially when the crowds started chanting his name. “It felt really amazing when people started chanting my name. I really enjoyed it. My first 50 in T20 World Cup. It’s very special. It has come at an important time. So I enjoyed it,” he said.

Dube added that he had worked on his mentality, because everyone playing at this level had the skills. “It is more important for me to be present in that situation. Mentally, definitely all those players who play have skill but who is mentally more smarter, more better and ready for the challenge that is what has worked for me in a different way. That’s made me a better cricketer, better all rounder. As a batsman and bowler I’ve been working very smartly because I know I have that capability. I know you have to be that smart. You know what bowlers will bowl to you. And what bowling you have to bowl in that situation. What is my strength. So it’s so important,” he explained to BCCI.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence

On the importance of being ready to have a bowl, he further said, “I worked a lot towards my batting. I know I can hit sixes. But I have the capability to bowl as well. So I bowled in that frame. I realised I have something special. I can bowl those yorkers. Bowl those slower ones. I worked a lot in the nets,” he said of the work put in by trainers and bowling coach Morne Morkel, plus his previous chats with Dhoni.

ALSO READ | Scripted by captain Surya, Abhishek Sharma delivers India’s match-eve motivational talk

When BCCI asked him what had changed in him after the first flourish of fame, Dubey said, “The person Shivam Dube is same. He’s quiet, calm. He enjoys playing, he enjoys hitting sixes. There’s something that’s changed, that’s my mindset. I started bowling.” He clearly relishes both challenges, and some might say the extra pressure is helping his batting, while he gets thinking as a bowler.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Smriti Mandhana takes centerstage in Adelaide, and finds substantial supporting acts, as India beat Australia in T20I leg
Mandhana

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Ripples from AI summit protest reach Indore: BJP, Congress workers clash, several injured
Police have registered three FIRs and are examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible.
Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pak kills dozens in cross-border strikes
Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has warned of a "calculated response" to Pakistan's cross-border strikes, stating that protecting the country's territory and people is a national responsibility.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News