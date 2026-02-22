‘I can bowl yorkers and those slower ones…I know I can hit sixes’ – Shivam Dube

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Even as he explained to presenter Parthiv Patel how MS Dhoni had helped him deal with his short-ball crisis and turned erstwhile wicket deliveries into sixes, Shivam Dube was aware of how far more was expected of him than just bat and hit sixes. The Mumbai man knows he’s capable of chipping in with a bowl, but needed to work on his strength and stamina, to deliver on both fronts.
Speaking to BCCI on the eve of the South Africa match, Dube said the previous two matches had been fortifying for his confidence, especially when the crowds started chanting his name. “It felt really amazing when people started chanting my name. I really enjoyed it. My first 50 in T20 World Cup. It’s very special. It has come at an important time. So I enjoyed it,” he said.
Dube added that he had worked on his mentality, because everyone playing at this level had the skills. “It is more important for me to be present in that situation. Mentally, definitely all those players who play have skill but who is mentally more smarter, more better and ready for the challenge that is what has worked for me in a different way. That’s made me a better cricketer, better all rounder. As a batsman and bowler I’ve been working very smartly because I know I have that capability. I know you have to be that smart. You know what bowlers will bowl to you. And what bowling you have to bowl in that situation. What is my strength. So it’s so important,” he explained to BCCI.
ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
On the importance of being ready to have a bowl, he further said, “I worked a lot towards my batting. I know I can hit sixes. But I have the capability to bowl as well. So I bowled in that frame. I realised I have something special. I can bowl those yorkers. Bowl those slower ones. I worked a lot in the nets,” he said of the work put in by trainers and bowling coach Morne Morkel, plus his previous chats with Dhoni.
ALSO READ | Scripted by captain Surya, Abhishek Sharma delivers India’s match-eve motivational talk
When BCCI asked him what had changed in him after the first flourish of fame, Dubey said, “The person Shivam Dube is same. He’s quiet, calm. He enjoys playing, he enjoys hitting sixes. There’s something that’s changed, that’s my mindset. I started bowling.” He clearly relishes both challenges, and some might say the extra pressure is helping his batting, while he gets thinking as a bowler.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.