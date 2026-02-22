‘I can bowl yorkers and those slower ones…I know I can hit sixes’ – Shivam Dube

Even as he explained to presenter Parthiv Patel how MS Dhoni had helped him deal with his short-ball crisis and turned erstwhile wicket deliveries into sixes, Shivam Dube was aware of how far more was expected of him than just bat and hit sixes. The Mumbai man knows he’s capable of chipping in with a bowl, but needed to work on his strength and stamina, to deliver on both fronts.

Speaking to BCCI on the eve of the South Africa match, Dube said the previous two matches had been fortifying for his confidence, especially when the crowds started chanting his name. “It felt really amazing when people started chanting my name. I really enjoyed it. My first 50 in T20 World Cup. It’s very special. It has come at an important time. So I enjoyed it,” he said.