Out or not out? Boundary catch beyond the rope creates controversy over rules in BBL

Matt Renshaw pulled off a stunning catch in the Big Bash League on Thursday, but the manner of the catch has created controversy. Given that Renshaw was outside the boundary rope, many have questioned how it could have been a wicket.

This is genuinely blowing our mind. After all that, Matthew Wade is GONE! What a @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/vT3BtmYGU8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2020

The incident happened in the 15th over of the Hobart Hurricanes innings in their match against Brisbane Heat. Wade, on 61, smashed Ben Cutting for a big shot. Renshaw caught the ball inside the ropes, tossed it in the air and went over, then jumped and threw it back inside the rope towards teammate Tom Banton.

Utter confusion ruled in the match after the Renshaw-Banton catch, with neither the fielding side nor Wade sure if the catch would be deemed legal. The third umpire also initially ruled it not out, but changed his mind later and gave Wade out.

Cricketers Jimmy Neesham and James Taylor were among those to wonder how the Renshaw catch could have been deemed to be a wicket.

I’ve got no problem with where he left from. It’s where he ends up. After he touches the ball he needs to end up back in the field of play. If that’s not the rule then the whole thing is farcical and the rule needs to change. https://t.co/Y797AsxP5G — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 9, 2020

Well then that’s stupid. So I can just endlessly jump up and down on the spot over the boundary patting the ball up in the air until another fielder runs over to me then tap it to him? https://t.co/KimhM5JZA6 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 9, 2020

Great bit of work from Renshaw but this can’t be out!! #BBL 🤔 he’s never come back into the field of play?? — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) January 9, 2020

However, according to a rule change in cricket made in 2017, Renshaw’s catch falls under the purview of a legal catch. According to the recent rule change, a fielder can lob a ball back in from outside the ropes, as long as his feet were not grounded at the time of his contact with the ball.

Here are the relevant clauses from the MCC rulebook:

19.4 Ball grounded beyond the boundary

19.4.1 The ball in play is grounded beyond the boundary if it touches – the boundary or any part of an object used to mark the boundary; – the ground beyond the boundary; – any object that is grounded beyond the boundary.

19.4.2 The ball in play is to be regarded as being grounded beyond the boundary if – a fielder, grounded beyond the boundary as in clause 19.5, touches the ball; – a fielder, after catching the ball within the boundary, becomes grounded beyond the boundary while in contact with the ball, before completing the catch.

19.5 Fielder grounded beyond the boundary

19.5.1 A fielder is grounded beyond the boundary if some part of his person is in contact with any of the following: – the boundary or any part of an object used to mark the boundary; – the ground beyond the boundary; – any object that is in contact with the ground beyond the boundary; – another fielder who is grounded beyond the boundary.

19.5.2 A fielder who is not in contact with the ground is considered to be grounded beyond the boundary if his final contact with the ground, before his first contact with the ball after it has been delivered by the bowler, was not entirely within the boundary.

