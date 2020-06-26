Bouncer rule was introduced to limit success of black team: Darren Sammy

Darren Sammy had led the West Indies to the 2016 T20 World Cup. (File Photo/ICC) Darren Sammy had led the West Indies to the 2016 T20 World Cup. (File Photo/ICC)

Cricket had no problems with the bouncer when fast bowlers from white teams were dishing them out but introduced a rule to limit bouncers when West Indies fast bowlers became the most dominant, said Darren Sammy.

“Looking at the Fire in Babylon, looking at when (Jeff) Thomson and (Dennis) Lillee and all these guys were bowling quick and hurting people. Then I watch a black team becoming so dominant and then you see the bouncer rule start to come in and all these things start to come in and I take it, as I understand it, as this is just trying to limit the success a black team could have,” Sammy told Inside Out on Thursday.

“I might be wrong but that’s how I see it. And the system should not allow that,” he added.

In 1991, the International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced a “one bouncer per batsman per over” rule in an attempt to discourage use of intimidation.

One of the leading West Indies pace bowlers of the time, Curtly Ambrose, had written in his autobiography Time to Talk about the reputation that cricket had given the team back then: “There is a misconception that we West Indian fast bowlers are happy to knock batsmen out rather than get them out but that’s not true… Bouncers are a part of a fast bowler’s tool kit. If I have to bowl a few bouncers to unsettle you – that will hopefully give me a better chance to get you out. But it’s not just us who dish it out, our guys have been hurt too. It’s part of the game.”

