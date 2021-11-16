Boult looks to bounce back after WC final loss in series against India

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult said that the recent T20 World Cup loss to Australia still hurts even after getting time to process it.

“I have had time to process the result and yeah, it still hurts a little bit to swallow the result but life goes on. We quickly went back to the hotel, packed our bags and were on a chartered flight to Jaipur to play the series against India,” the speedster said in an interview to New Zealand Cricket.

“I think the boys did themselves proud with what we achieved in this tournament. We had a great performance against England and went to the final where, unfortunately we came out on the wrong end. The boys are hurting but hopefully next time we can go all the way,” he added.

Asked about his thoughts on facing India in the upcoming series, Boult said, “The World Cup final was a very big stage and second to that is probably coming to India and facing them in their own backyard. The boys are definitely looking forward to that.”

“It has always been the strength of this side to read the wicket and quickly adapt to it. This time, it was a bit different than the pitches that we were used to but the boys performed well nonetheless,” he said when asked about the how New Zealand had adapted to the conditions of the UAE.

“There’s a lot of hype when it comes to the ICC events but a lot of youngsters in our team stood up to that challenge in different times. There’s another T20 World Cup next year and another 50-over World cup the year after that. I think the white-ball New Zealand team is in a good position,” Boult said when asked about the future World Cup events.

India are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals against New Zealand on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday respectively, after which the two teams will engage in a two-match Test series.