Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Boucher to step down as South Africa coach after T20 World Cup

The announcement came hours after South Africa lost their three-match test series in England.

Cricket South Africa's men's national team head coach Mark Boucher. (CSA)

South Africa coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year to pursue “other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives”, officials said on Monday.

The announcement came hours after South Africa lost their three-match test series in England. Former wicketkeeper Boucher, who played 147 tests for South Africa, has been in the role since December 2019 and had been contracted until the end of the 2023 50-over World Cup in October next year.

CSA Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki said,“We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in South African cricket as the Head Coach over the past three years. He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas. We are extremely grateful to him for the work he has done and would like to wish him well with the next chapter of his career.”

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:59:23 pm
