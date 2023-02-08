scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming in India?

India vs Australia, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, 1st Test Live Telecast Details: From live streaming details to venues, here is everything you need to know about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

IND vs AUS Live StreamingIndia vs Australia Live Streaming: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: When and where to watch the match live
Listen to this article
IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming in India?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IND vs AUS Test 2023 Live Streaming Details: After a season full of limited-over series, the men in blue are all set to lock horns with world’s best Test team Australia for a rousing Test series beginning tomorrow, 9th February in Nagpur.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has grown to be one of the most highly anticipated Test series for cricket fans worldwide since its inception in 1996.

From live streaming details to venues, here is everything you need to know about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

When will India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy start?
The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts from Thursday, February 9th.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

What time will India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy start?
The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start from 9:30 am IST.

Where will India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy be played?
The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Where to watch India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming in India?
The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Where to watch India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on TV in India?
The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live telecast on Star Sports Network channels.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 18:57 IST
Next Story

Keshav Varma suggests setting up of Centre of Excellence in city leadership

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News
close