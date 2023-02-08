IND vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming in India?

IND vs AUS Test 2023 Live Streaming Details: After a season full of limited-over series, the men in blue are all set to lock horns with world’s best Test team Australia for a rousing Test series beginning tomorrow, 9th February in Nagpur.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has grown to be one of the most highly anticipated Test series for cricket fans worldwide since its inception in 1996.

From live streaming details to venues, here is everything you need to know about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

When will India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy start?

The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts from Thursday, February 9th.

What time will India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy start?

The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start from 9:30 am IST.

Where will India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy be played?

The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Where to watch India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming in India?

The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where to watch India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on TV in India?

The India vs Australia first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live telecast on Star Sports Network channels.