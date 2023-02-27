scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Watch: Virat Kohli and the Indian team sharpen catching skills before 3rd IND vs AUS Test

India are heading into the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead over the visitors, having tasted comprehensive wins in the Nagpur as well as the Delhi Tests.

India players train before the 3rd Test match against Australia in Indore. (Twitter/BCCI)

Before their 3rd Test match against Australia in Indore, the Indian team were found sharpening up their catching skills in a video shared by BCCI.

The video captioned “Fun times in the field ft.@imVkohli. #TeamIndia sharpen their catching skills ahead of the 3rd #INDvAUS Test in Indore,” showed Virat Kohli, kneeling and spraying catches around to players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.

Earlier in the day, in a video shared by cricket.com.au, the Aussies were shown to have employed new strategies to tackle the different trajectory of the surface. Australia assistant coach Andre Borovec talked through the different fielding sessions Australia have employed to replicate different trajectory off the surface and bat in India.

Borovec said, “Slips practice with a difference I suppose. Or in the spirit of trying to replicate the type of trajectory that you get on Match Day really, whether it be to spinners or to quick. So yeah, it’s amazing what you can come up with when you ever look around at places like this that can actually help create that similar environment.”

The funky fielding sessions were planned in such a way that rollers, footys and steel sheets were used to make the fielders more equipped in catching and saving runs.

Having lost the chance to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy, Australia looked keen to learn from their mistakes in their three-hour-long training session.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 19:21 IST
