Border Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith rivalry – The tale of two legends

The Australian summer of 2014/15 saw arguably two of the greatest cricketers of all time taking on each other. The number of runs Virat Kohli and Steve Smith piled on in that series was the setting stone of what the cricketing world was about to witness for years to come. However, it hasn’t been all glory for either of them since the years have passed. They have had their fair share of criticisms, ups-and-down and controversies in their illustrious careers so far.

The four-match series between these two sides have been filled with thrilling narratives and storylines. One of those storylines is the question of who will outscore who? Both mavericks are coming out of lean-run patches in their career. Both are inching back to the peak of their powers again.

Back to form

Steve Smith’s form in the Australian summer has been mind-boggling. He scored 486 runs in five Tests in the summer at a brutal average of 92.62. Prior to the summer, Smith’s form had been on a downward trajectory. He was dropped from the T20I side during last year’s World Cup in home conditions. In 2020, Smith had a test average of 18.25 from four Test matches – the lowest ever in his career.

Kohli’s tale hasn’t been too dissimilar in recent times either. Kohli is averaging 23.60 in Test cricket since his last 100. However, his white-ball performances in the recent home season show that he is back to his very best. His 166 against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram reminded everyone of the vintage batsman we have been used to seeing over the years. The ability to hit boundaries at will seems to be back and his technique once again looks like a well-oiled machine.

With both the batters in good form, there will be a competitive edge to this rivalry to outscore each other. In all these years Smith and Kohli have played a complete series against each other only once. In the 2014/15 series, the Australian scored 769 runs at an average of 128.17 and Kohli scored 692 runs at 86.50.

Post this series, both batters either missed a series or an odd test match in a tour here and there to make a fair assessment of who was better.

The captaincy arc

As captains, both led their sides from the front. Kohli scored 5864 test runs as captain at an average of 54.80 which included 20 centuries from 68 games. Smith on the other hand scored 3793 runs as captain at an average of 61.17 with 15 centuries in just 36 games.

However, Virat Kohli did win a series in Australia in 2018/19 which Smith couldn’t do in India in 2017. The series won by Kohli in 2018/19 did not feature David Warner and Steve Smith. In 2020/21, when India won with a depleted side, after Kohli left post the first game in Adelaide, the Australian full-time skipper at the time was Tim Paine.

Both players as leaders gained immense respect from their team members and were admired in the world of cricket for the brand of cricket they played. Nevertheless, captaincy ended abruptly for both of them. Steve Smith’s sandpaper gate scandal in 2018 in Capetown caused his downfall as a skipper. Despite him being the vice-captain of the side now, the incident will always be a mark in his career.

The DRS controversy in the 2017 series against India when Smith tried to take suggestions from the dressing room on whether to take a review or not, while he was batting, did not do his credentials as captain any good either. In the 35 Tests that he captained, he won 19 and lost 10.

Kohli’s tale hasn’t been filled with so many colourful stories in terms of controversy. However, the way he left as an Indian Test captain left a bitter taste in the mouths of a lot of Indian supporters. He gave away his captaincy after India’s series loss to South Africa in January last year. Prior to that Kohli gave up on T20I captaincy in 2021 before the T20 World Cup and was subsequently removed as ODI captain later that year despite the player himself indicating not having any will to step down.

The runs from the bat stopped. Centuries were hard to come by during this phase. The bubble filled up and eventually burst. “It’s been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there,” Kohli said in a statement when he gave up the captaincy of the side.

He is India’s most successful captain with 27 wins from 64 games. His aggression and passion on the field were a joy to behold for many Indian supporters and Test cricket lovers.

The next generation

Marnus Labuschagne and Shubman Gill have arrived onto international cricket. They have been piling runs, scoring ton after ton. Labuschagne has scored 957 runs at an average of 56.29 in the last calendar year with four centuries.

Gill recently scored a double ton against New Zealand in an ODI and his maiden Test century came against Bangladesh in December in turning conditions against decent spinners, proving he is here to stay. Both players have shown the potential to be possible future candidates for leading their respective national teams.

The cricketing world keeps moving on hence the rivalry between Kohli-Smith in this series is even more fascinating to watch as this might be the last chance they have to go at each other full throttle.

Both the players have seen both glories in the game and were humbled by the same game. They have everything to play for and a point to prove. Australia hasn’t beaten India since 2004 and India has a chance of becoming the numero uno Test side in the world.