Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Throwback to Ravindra Jadeja’s devastating spell with ball in 2017 Bengaluru Test

It’s been a “frustrating” last few months for Ravindra Jadeja, who has been out of the national team since August last year due to a right knee injury which he sustained during the Asia Cup. But when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts with the first Test in Nagpur from Thursday, Jadeja is expected to be one of the key weapons in India’s arsenal, particularly with it seeming likely that all four Tests could be played on spin-friendly wickets.

But just how lethal he can be when on song was perfectly summed up when he spun a web around the Australian batters, claiming six wickets for 63 runs in the second Test of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. These included the crucial wickets of Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb. Australia had claimed the first Test in Pune. But thanks to Jadeja’s efforts with the ball, India managed to level the series in Bengaluru with a 75-run margin and then went on to claim the series in the fourth Test at Dharamsala.

When @imjadeja scalped a match-winning 6️⃣-wicket haul against Australia 🙌 #TeamIndia As we gear up for the #INDvAUS Nagpur Test, relive his bowling heroics during the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home

Jadeja underwent surgery on his right knee in September last year which saw him miss the T20 World Cup and all of India’s subsequent fixtures.

“I am very excited and happy that after almost more than 5 months, I get to wear the Indian jersey again. I have been blessed that I was given a chance again and the journey to reach here was full of ups and downs. Because if you are not playing cricket for 5 months, it becomes very frustrating and obviously, I was eagerly waiting to get fit as soon as possible so that I can go play for India,” he told BCCI.tv recently.

He geared up for the series against Australia by turning out in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu where he bowled 41.1 overs and scalped eight wickets, including a seven-for. He also chipped in with scores of 15 and 25 with the bat.

“When I went to the ground on the first day, it felt weird. I hadn’t felt the sun for about five months because I was training indoors and in the gym. I wondered if my body would sustain 90 overs out in the sun on the first day. The first day was very tough, especially in the Chennai heat. That game went well, and I picked up wickets, too. A player needs such confidence ahead of a big series, and luckily I got that. I feel good about coming back after preparation, and touchwood, whatever happens hereon will be good,” he told BCCI.tv.