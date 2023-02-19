scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

‘Don’t think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket’: Ravindra Jadeja takes a dig on Australian batters

Ravindra Jadeja's career-best Test figures dismantled Australia and helped India to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ravindra Jadeja, Ind vs AusBorder-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja bags 7-42 in the second innings. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Listen to this article
‘Don’t think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket’: Ravindra Jadeja takes a dig on Australian batters
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ravindra Jadeja took a sly dig on the Australia batters for trying to sweep him all the time. In their second essay, six Australian batsmen got out while trying to sweep.

“Don’t think a sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket,” Jadeja told Sanjay Manjrekar at the post-match presentation.

Ravindra Jadeja’s career-best Test figures dismantled Australia as India beat Australia by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia was 61-1 at the start of day three and looked to continue its batting counterattack from the previous evening. But instead it was India’s spinners that ran amok as the visitors crumbled to be all out for 113 on Sunday as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took all ten wickets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took career-best figures of 7-42 in a devastating spell but was aided by some poor shot selection by a panicked Australia batting lineup.

“I think I enjoyed my bowling. This kind of wicket suits my style of bowling,” he said.

Jadeja, who is making a come back after a career-threatening knee injury has bagged back-to-back player of the match.

Advertisement

“It kept low and turned, and I just bowled on the right lengths. I knew they would come out sweeping and reverse sweeping, and that’s where I bowled on the stumps.

“I just kept them simple, wicket-to-wicket and allowed the pitch to do it’s tricks. I kept on bowling on the stumps and waited for them to make mistakes, which they did,” he added.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

It was Jadeja’s 12th five-wicket haul in tests, as he picked a match-haul of 10 wickets for 110 runs. His previous innings’ best was 7-49 against England at Chennai in 2016.

The third test in Indore will begin on March 1.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 14:40 IST
Next Story

Turkish President Erdogan’s grip on power threatened by devastating earthquake

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
close