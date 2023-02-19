‘Don’t think the sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket’: Ravindra Jadeja takes a dig on Australian batters

Ravindra Jadeja took a sly dig on the Australia batters for trying to sweep him all the time. In their second essay, six Australian batsmen got out while trying to sweep.

“Don’t think a sweep is a good option against me on this kind of wicket,” Jadeja told Sanjay Manjrekar at the post-match presentation.

Ravindra Jadeja’s career-best Test figures dismantled Australia as India beat Australia by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia was 61-1 at the start of day three and looked to continue its batting counterattack from the previous evening. But instead it was India’s spinners that ran amok as the visitors crumbled to be all out for 113 on Sunday as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took all ten wickets.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took career-best figures of 7-42 in a devastating spell but was aided by some poor shot selection by a panicked Australia batting lineup.

“I think I enjoyed my bowling. This kind of wicket suits my style of bowling,” he said.

Jadeja, who is making a come back after a career-threatening knee injury has bagged back-to-back player of the match.

“It kept low and turned, and I just bowled on the right lengths. I knew they would come out sweeping and reverse sweeping, and that’s where I bowled on the stumps.

“I just kept them simple, wicket-to-wicket and allowed the pitch to do it’s tricks. I kept on bowling on the stumps and waited for them to make mistakes, which they did,” he added.

It was Jadeja’s 12th five-wicket haul in tests, as he picked a match-haul of 10 wickets for 110 runs. His previous innings’ best was 7-49 against England at Chennai in 2016.

The third test in Indore will begin on March 1.