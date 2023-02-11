Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja fined 25% of match fee for applying cream on finger without umpire’s permission during 1st Test vs Australia

Ravindra Jadeja was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur when he applied cream on his left index finger without the umpire’s permission during the first innings.

“Ravindra Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game,” an ICC statement said.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period,” it added.

In a footage, shared on Twitter on Day 1, Jadeja was seen taking something from Mohammed Siraj’s hand and applying it on his left index finger. The cameras then displayed the all-rounder seemingly rubbing it on his bowling finger for a short period while being in discussion with captain Rohit Sharma. In this case, Siraj had the ointment on his finger and Jadeja scooped it onto his fingers.

The India team management had said that the player was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand but according to the ICC, this was done without asking for permission from the on-field umpires.

“Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” ICC said.

The cricket body also added that “the match referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes” and had in no way “changed the condition of the ball.”

“The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition,” the ICC statement said.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin starred with 5 wickets as India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 4-match Test series.