Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ‘R Ashwin is a gun’- Usman Khawaja says spin with new ball will be a challenge in India

Much has been said about Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle but Usman Khawaja’s form at the top could well determine if Australia are to pile up big first-innings total to threaten India. Khawaja vs R Ashwin could set the tone for the games and he knows it.

Ashwin is a gun. He’s very skilful, he’s got a lot of tricky little variations, he uses the crease quite well too,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald. “If you asked me the same question when I was younger, I probably wouldn’t have been able to answer a lot of things because I didn’t really learn about how to face what off-spinners are doing.”

“But it’s one of those really good challenges. The wicket’s going to turn here at some point, whether day one, day three or day four, and he’s going to be in the game and bowl a lot of overs. So it’s all about figuring out how I’m going to play against him, how I’m going to score runs against him, what he might do. If you bat a long time against him, he’s going to change his game plans against you.”

Ashwin had Smith and Labuschagne in trouble in the last series in Australia by luring them to the leg-trap.

“He’s not the kind of guy who’ll do the same thing over and over, he’s going to try to work you out. So I’m looking forward to it. Four Test matches is a long time, so hopefully I can do alright and score runs for my team, but you know what, it’s always fun. Subcontinent, playing against spin is some of the most fun you’ll have in terms of finding a way to get in and score runs, it’s quite rewarding,” Khawaja said.

Khawaja also raised the point about how the Indian spinners would be more difficult to face when the ball was new.

“When we train, the new ball on spinning wickets is always the hardest time. People assume opening the batting is the best time to bat in the subcontinent, it is when it’s flat, but it’s not when it’s spinning when there’s so much variation with that new ball. Once it softens up it gets easier to predict what it’s going to do. There’s no guarantees in this game, but at least there’s a bit more maturity particularly in the batting, and more maturity in the bowling. We’ve learnt a lot over the last 10 years, particularly the types of wickets we can get and how we think we can perform and go out and win Test matches out here. It feels like we’re in a better spot than before, but it’s always going to be tough.”