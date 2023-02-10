scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
IND vs AUS: Huge blow to Australia as Matthew Renshaw sent for scans on injury

For Renshaw, who last month had to isolate himself from teammates by using a different changeroom after contracting COVID-19 during his return at the SCG, this is the second consecutive mid-Test disaster.

Australia batter Matthew Renshaw sent for scans on knee after injury in warm-up ahead of day two, further deepening the visitors' fitness concerns.
IND vs AUS: Huge blow to Australia as Matthew Renshaw sent for scans on injury
Falling prey to Ravindra Jadeja on the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur, Australia batter Matthew Renshaw hurt his knee in the warm-up before the play on day two of the game.

Replaced by Ashton Agar, Renshaw, on Friday, left the VCA Stadium to undergo scans. Already without the services of Cameroon Green and veteran Mitchell Starc, Renshaw’s injury is a huge blow to the visitors.

While we have you here, you can also read our live coverage of the second day's action from the first India versus Australia Test at Nagpur.

For Renshaw, who last month had to isolate himself from teammates by using a different changeroom after contracting COVID-19 during his return at the SCG, this is the second consecutive mid-Test disaster.

The batsman also had his first Test abroad famously interrupted in 2017 during Australia’s last visit to India when a stomach bug forced him to be forced to take a bathroom break while batting in Pune and quit hurt.

Meanwhile, in the game, Skipper Rohit Sharma showed a lot of composure to inch towards his ninth Test hundred with India reaching 151 for 3 at lunch against Australia on the second day of the opening Test.

At the break, Rohit was batting on 85 off 142 balls with 12 boundaries and two sixes to his credit. Virat Kohli who departed on the first ball after Day 2 Lunch, also looked in ominous touch as the Australian bowling didn’t look threatening despite getting a couple of wickets — Ravichandran Ashwin (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (7) — during the session.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 12:39 IST
