Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
‘Such a nostalgic feeling’: Virat Kohli excited to be back in Delhi for the second IND vs AUS Test

Virat Kohli will be looking to continue his good form at the home ground as he is in desperate need of some Test runs.

Virat Kohli(left) will be playing a Test at his homeground at Delhi's Arun Jaitley stadium after a long time. (Screengrab/file)
Indian superstar Virat Kohli feels excited to be back and playing the second Test between India vs Australia in his home ground at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. In his Instagram story, the batter wrote, “A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after ages. Such a nostalgic feeling”.

Delhi last hosted a Test match in 2017 in which Kohli scored a mammoth 243 runs against Sri Lanka. He has scored 463 runs on the ground from three Test matches at a mindboggling average of 77.83.

The 34-year-old will be looking to continue his good run form at the venue as he is in desperate need of some Test runs. He managed to score 12 runs in the first game and was caught down the leg side. However, despite the lack of contribution from the ace batter India thumped Australia by innings and 132 runs in Nagpur.

The second Test will start on Friday. After the humiliation in the first Test, the Aussies would be looking for redemption. The visitors have included left-arm spinner Mathew Kuhnemann for the second Test replacing leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson. With Cameroon Green still unsure of playing the second Test the Kangaroos might consider playing Travis Head in the side who has been red hot form in the last year and can bowl a few off-spinners.

India on the other hand, with Shreyas Iyer back in the squad, might be looking to swap him in for Suryakumar Yadav. Yadav played his first Test in Nagpur and scored eight runs. Apart from that the team management might also consider changing the opening combination by bringing in Shubman Gill who has been in brilliant form for KL Rahul.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 14:28 IST
