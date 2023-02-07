scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Touched Ashwin’s feet, he asked me what I am bowling to Australians: his ‘duplicate’ Mahesh Pithiya

One could easily miss him among the plethora of net bowlers who sweat it out at any touring team's nets before the uncanny resemblance with Ravichandran Ashwin's action surprises you.

Baroda off spinner Mahesh Pithiya who is helping the Australian team in their preparations for Indian spinners specially R Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the 1st cricket test match between India and Australia at Vidharba Cricket Stadium, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mahesh Pithiya doesn’t mind the attention he is getting and his quiet and unassuming presence is certainly endearing.

One could easily miss him among the plethora of net bowlers who sweat it out at any touring team’s nets before the uncanny resemblance with Ravichandran Ashwin’s action surprises you.

He is only four first-class matches old but the Australian team has made him a travelling net bowler and he is lapping up every bit of attention he is getting.

“Maine pahle din hi Steve Smith ko 5 se 6 baar out kiya thaa nets mein (I had got Smith out at least six times in the nets on first day),” a smiling Mahesh told PTI as he stood in one corner watching his idol Ashwin go about his job in the nets.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...

Talk about Ashwin, the 21-year-old started beaming. Mahesh has generated curiosity among India players as well.

“Today I got blessings from my idol. I have always wanted to bowl like him. When I am met him as he was entering the nets, I touched his feet and sought his blessings. He hugged me and then asked what exactly am I bowling to the Australians,” he said.

Virat Kohli also smiled at me and gestured thumbs up and wished me luck,” you couldn’t miss the pride in his voice.

Advertisement

He has just started his journey in senior cricket for Baroda and that is what is his focus at the moment.

“I have started my journey in Ranji Trophy and I want to focus on my red ball game. I want to cement my place in the Baroda side. I am not thinking about IPL now,” said Mahesh, who had worked in a tea stall few years ago.

So what exactly does he bowl? Does he have a carrom ball or a slider like Ashwin? “No, I don’t bowl carrom ball or doosra. My stock ball is off break and another ball that I have myself developed is one that has a bit of backspin in it. But I bowl that in white-ball cricket,” said the man who lives with his parents, elder brother and sister in law.

Advertisement

Bowling to Smith and Labuschagne has been a life changing experience for him.

“It has been amazing to work with this Australian side. My job is to mainly bowl to Steve Smith at Australia nets. He didn’t ask me to bowl anything specific.” Mahesh feels lucky that he is able to interact a lot with Nathan Lyon who has given him some invaluable tips on the art of off spin.

“Lyon first asked me to show my grip and explain what I do while rolling my fingers. He then explained how I can get more revs (rotation) on the ball and also how my front leg (left) should land. He told me to have confidence in my ability.” The Australian team be using Mahesh’s services till the start of the second Test in Delhi.

“I am there with the team till February 17. It has been a life changer for me,” said the young man.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 22:26 IST
Next Story

Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran’s party opts out of Erode by-poll race

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
close