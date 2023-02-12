scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
India vs Australia: David Warner’s position in jeopardy for Delhi Test

IND vs AUS: David Warner’s poor batting in the first Test could now see him be replaced by Travis Head for the upcoming Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi.

IND vs AUS BGTAustralia's David Warner, left, plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

IND vs AUS: Australian opener David Warner might be in danger of losing out on his position to Travis Head in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in New Delhi after two poor outings in the first Test at Nagpur.

Warner’s double failure was part of Australia’s overall three-day period of gloom and doom where their bowling unit was unable to hold down India’s middle and lower order and then their batting unit capitulated on the third day to Ravichandran Ashwin. Both Ashwin and Jadeja completed the first Test with 15 of the 20 wickets taken between them – a testament to the sheer quality of bowling available to India at the moment.

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor believed that the call to drop Warner should be delayed and that the opener should be given at least one more game to avoid the axe.

“David’s been around long enough, and I know he’s had plenty of opportunities [but] I think you’ve got to give him at least the next Test match to get it right,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports. “As Warner and Usman Khawaja found out today, they bat at the top of the order and faced Ravi Ashwin with the new ball, and then four overs later got Ravi Jadeja. So, it doesn’t really matter where you bat; you’re going to face the same stuff. So, I would be sticking with the top two at the moment.”

Warner had previously gone through 20 Test innings’ with just one half-century to his name. Then the Melbourne Boxing Day Test match against South Africa took place. In that game, Warner, who was in the midst of a push to become the Australian skipper, scored an epic double hundred – one that made it believe that the left-hander was well and truly back to his best.

Warner’s possible replacement in Head has a poor track record in the sub-continent, averaging 21 in seven Tests. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian hierarchy believes that Head’s ‘explosive batting’ could come into play against pace and the harder new ball on Indian wickets.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 12:06 IST
