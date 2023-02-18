IND vs AUS: Torrid run continues, tweets Venkatesh Prasad on KL Rahul’s form

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad once again ripped into KL Rahul’s inclusion in the Indian Test team, branding the batter’s run as “torrid”.

A few days ago, Prasad had tweeted that Rahul’s place in the team was based not on performance but favouritism.

“Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances,” Prasad had written on Twitter.

On Saturday, after Rahul had another forgettable outing with the bat where he was dismissed for 17 runs, Prasad took to Twitter again, quote tweeting his earlier thread and writing, “And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average. His inclusion is ….”

Rahul’s saga of failures led to questions from experts including Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Waugh as well. According to Gavaskar, Rahul has a mental block and doesn’t know whether to go forward or back.

“He doesn’t know whether to go back or come forward. With KL Rahul, he takes his front foot across and the ball is turning into you, you have to play with a straight bat but when you take your front foot across like that you are left with no choice but to play with an angled bat,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“The chances of you missing the ball are more. Rohit takes the front foot away, so he allows the bat to come around and play the ball in front of the pad. That’s why you see Rohit Sharma look so secure and why Rahul looks tentative,” Gavaskar added.