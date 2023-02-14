scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer joins India squad for 2nd Test against Australia

Earlier this month, the Mumbai middle order batsman had to opt out from the three match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury and was asked to head to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehab.

India batter Shreyas Iyer has been cleared to join the Indian squad before the 2nd Test against Australia.
Listen to this article
IND vs AUS: Shreyas Iyer joins India squad for 2nd Test against Australia
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

India batter Shreyas Iyer has been cleared to join the Indian squad before the 2nd Test against Australia, scheduled to begin in Delhi on Friday.

“India batter Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Shreyas will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” a BCCI release stated.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai middle order batsman had to opt out from the three match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury and was asked to head to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehab. Despite taking injections, Iyer still had pain in his lower back and as a result the NCA had advised the middle-order batsman to take at least two weeks’ rest.

Meanwhile, the second Test is set to be played in front of a packed house. Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017.

“The tickets are sold out and we are expecting a full house. There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time,” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said on Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help

India produced a dominant performance in the 1st Test, defeating Australia by an inning and 132 runs taking a 1-0 lead in the 4-match Test series.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 19:26 IST
Next Story

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra look charming in white and yellow for pre-wedding festivities

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
close