Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
IND vs AUS: India vs Australia 3rd Test shifted from Dharamshala

The HPCA stadium, one of the most picturesque venues in world cricket, hosted only one Test in 2017 involving India and Australia.

The Dharamshala Cricket Stadium — one of the highest sports grounds in the world — can be visited for its sheer beauty.
IND vs AUS: India vs Australia 3rd Test shifted from Dharamshala
The India vs Australia 3rd Test has been shifted from Dharamshala, a top BCCI official confirmed to Indian Express on Sunday.

The HPCA had relaid the entire outfield, including the pitch. Though the pitch is untested, it is not a major concern, an official had told The Indian Express on Friday. The ‘small patch near the square’ is yet to be completed and that is the cause of worry.

The HPCA stadium, one of the most picturesque venues in world cricket, hosted only one Test in 2017 involving India and Australia. Although it has hosted T20s and ODIs regularly, the HPCA had made plans to relay the entire outfield keeping the local weather conditions in mind. The relaying work started post-monsoon.

Usually, when the pitch and the outfield are relaid, the common practice is to test it during a match. But so far that hasn’t happened, the official said. Right through the Ranji Trophy season, Himachal played their home matches at Nadaun as the work continued at Dharamshala.

“There is still some work that needs to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection. We have relaid the whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinklers to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks are left we feel the work will be completed,” a source in HPCA had said to Indian Express on Friday.

More to follow

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 15:17 IST
