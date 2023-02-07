Border Gavaskar Trophy: ‘Cameron Green should be in Australia Playing XI as a batter only’, says Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has rooted for Cameron Green’s place in Australia’s playing XI for the first Test against India at Nagpur. Gilchrist has said that Green should play against India – despite the all-rounder being unable to bowl.

Green damaged his right index finger during the Boxing Day test win over South Africa in Melbourne and was only given clearance to return to training by his doctor on Monday following surgery.

Backing Green for the no.6 position, Gilchrist said Green is still deserving of his spot.”I think they’ll start with Green at six, assuming he’s fully fit and not hindered by that finger injury at all,” Gilchrist said on SEN’s podcast.

“The way he played in Sri Lanka, it almost looks like Green develops before our eyes every time he plays a game of cricket… I reckon the steps forward he took in Sri Lanka, they’ll be hoping he can keep that process going,” said Gilchrist who was the last touring Australian captain to record a series win in India.

The 23-year-old all-rounder has played 18 Tests averaging 35.04 with the bat and hogged attention in three innings in Sri Lanka last year.

The Aussie side-led by Pat Cummins will face India without pacers like Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Scott Boland is set to be the second pace option alongside captain Pat Cummins. Green was set to provide another seam option as an addition to his batting abilities, but his bowling absence could force the Aussies into a rejig.



Reminiscing the 2004 series win and the lessons it has for the current squad, Gilchrist in an erlier interview had said, “What we tried to change with our mentality back then — and I’d be interested to see if the Australians do it this time — is don’t go searching and just rolling spinners out there.

“Attack the stumps right from ball one. Swallow your pride a bit, be defensive to be aggressive… Start with one slip, start with a catching mid-wicket, put fielders out on the boundary to nullify the boundary option, but keep a couple of catchers in place — either at short cover or short mid-wicket – and just be patient.”