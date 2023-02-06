Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Chappell believes Australia will be ‘delighted to not face Rishabh Pant’

The absence of Rishabh Pant from the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will really please the Australians, said Australian legend Ian Chappell. Pant, India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, is recuperating from injuries sustained in a car crash late last year, which has led India to a selection dilemma.

Chappell said that Pant was the sort of player that would give opposition captains sleepless nights.

“India are really going to miss Pant. The area where the Australians will be happy he is not playing in this series is his approach to the game. He’s a counter-attacker. Speaking as a captain, the guys that keep you awake at night are the fellows who score quickly, score big and they can change a match in one session. Rishabh Pant is that sort of player! He’s one player that the Australians don’t have to worry about. They’ll be delighted by that,” he said in a virtual press conference facilitated by Star Sports.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, meanwhile, pointed out that it wasn’t just Pant’s batting that would have made an impact in the series.

“That’s how important Pant is for India: he ticks both boxes. Behind the stumps his keeping has improved drastically, but he can also get under the skin of the batsmen. That’s one important thing as a keeper. But as a batsman, he can turn a game on its head. In fact, he has played more match-winning innings than any of the top 5 Indian batsmen in the last two-three years when it mattered,” said Shastri.

Shastri was asked who his preferred wicketkeeping option for India was in Pant’s absence with KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan in the fray.

“That’s the tough call for India. really tough call. When it comes to Pant’s replacement, it depends on what the pitch is going to play like. If it’s going to turn, I’m going to go with the better keeper. Guys like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will need someone good behind the stumps,” he said.

India will play Australia in the first Test at Nagpur, which starts from February 9.