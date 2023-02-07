Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Adam Gilchrist, Allan Border back visitors to win 2-1; Michael Hussey, Mark Waugh predict India vs Australia series will end in stalemate

As Australia prepare to take on India in the four-match test series starting on Thursday in Nagpur, experts have given their prediction on the results, who they think will be the player of the series as well as the player who might score the most number of runs.

Allan Border predicted that the Aussies will walk away with the series 2-1 while an in-form Steve Smith will be the highest run scorer. The Australian legend also tipped Smith to be the player of the series while predicting that Kuldeep Yadav will be the one to take the most number of wickets.

Adam Gilchrist also mirrored Border’s series win prediction agreeing on a 2-1 win for Australia but he picked batter Usman Khawaja to make the most runs. As for the highest wicket taker and the player of the series, he predicted Pat Cummins to come away with both honours.

Mark Waugh, however, predicted the series to be a 2-2 tie while selecting Virat Kohli to be the player of the series as well as the highest run getter. For the highest wicket taker, he chose Nathan Lyon.

Michael Hussey also predicted that the series will be a 2-2 tie and picked Nathan Lyon as the player who will get the most wickets. However, he picked KL Rahul to be the player of the series as well as the highest run scorer.

Former England cricketer Isa Guha was the only one who predicted India to come away with a 2-1 victory while picking Steve Smith as the highest scorer, Axar Patel as the highest wicket taker and Virat Kohli as the player of the series.

Former New Zealand cricketer Ian Smith was the most brutal in his assessment predicting Australia to walk away with a 3-1 win while selecting Steve Smith as the highest run scorer and the player of the series. Nathan Lyon was the player who he predicted to be the highest wicket taker.

Advertisement

Australia hasn’t beaten India in a test series since 2015 and has only won twice a series twice in India. With the final spots of World Test Championship up for grabs and both the batters and the bowlers of visitors looking red-hot form this series promises to deliver some intense Test cricket in the coming days.