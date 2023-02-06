Border Gavaskar Trophy: Dinesh Karthik recalls when Shreyas Iyer smashed Nathan Lyon in a CCI game

Indian wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik recalled a Cricket Club Of India(CCI) game when Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer smashed Australian spinner, Nathan Lyon.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said, “Shreyas Iyer literally smacked him in a side game in CCI. When the pressure is there, Lyon will need to stand up. A lot of his temperament and his testament will come to the fore. Even though India hasn’t been playing off-spin well, these matches are going to be in India and we have to trust our ability to play spin which has been part of our heritage and lineage over a period of time,”

The veteran said India’s Achilles’ heel is batting against off-spin in recent times and Iyer has been India’s best player of spin. However, the right-hander will miss the first test in Nagpur due to an injury.

Karthik acknowledged the threat Lyon will pose to India in the upcoming series and said, “They have a world-class off-spinner in Lyon. You also must understand that he will be under a lot of pressure knowing that he will be the key bowler for Australia to steer the ship in which direction it needs to go.

“One bad session from his part could mean the Test match is moving in a direction against Australia and that’s a lot of pressure to handle,” he added.

Speaking about the spin options of the Australian side, he said, “We have to understand Ashton Agar hasn’t played too much Test cricket neither has Mitchell Swepson nor Todd Murphy, so a lot has to depend on Lyon to go well. On the other hand, Ashwin has Jadeja and Axar to back him up,”