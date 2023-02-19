IND vs AUS: ‘Thanks for all the great battles’ – Australia team gifts Cheteshwar Pujara a special jersey on his 100th Test

After he inspired India to a six-wicket win on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series, the Australian team gifted Cheteshwar Pujara a special jersey following his 100th Test match.

As a token of respect on his milestone, Pujara received a signed jersey from Australia skipper Pat Cummins. A jersey signed by every member of the Australian team on tour. It also bore a special message for the India number three reading, “Thanks for all the great battles.”

Spirit of Cricket 👏🏻👏🏻 Pat Cummins 🤝 Cheteshwar Pujara What a special gesture that was! 🇮🇳🇦🇺#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3MNcxfhoIQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

It wasn’t a first instance of the opposition team gifted a player with a special signed jersey following a milestone Test. Not even between India in Australia. After the famous 2020/21 Border Gavaskar Trophy triumph, stand in India captain Ajinkya Rahane had presented Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon, who was playing his 100th Test, with a Team India players signed jersey.

Having hit the winnings runs for India on his 100th Test, 35-year-old Pujara said: “Yeah, it has been a great Test match.”

“It is a special feeling when your family watches you playing the 100th game. I am really happy about the occasion. I was really happy them seeing me finish off the match with a boundary, ” he added.

On day three in Delhi, Ravindra Jadeja led Australia’s demolition with the ball as India triumphed by six wickets inside three days of the second test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 as he and Ravichandran Ashwin (3-59) routed Australia for a paltry 113 in their second innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The third test in Indore will begin on March 1.