Border Gavaskar Trophy: Came close to buying adult diapers, says Matt Renshaw on Pune bathroom emergency

Matthew Renshaw could possibly be called in to take on the whites against India in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy series but has yet to fully recover from the horrors of what could have been in his previous stint in India, particularly in the Test match at Pune in 2017.

Batting on 15, Renshaw was on the crease with then captain Steve Smith. He was then captured on cameras making a bolt for the pavilion with Smith wearing an angry and confused expression. David Warner had just been dismissed, Australia were in a tricky spot and Renshaw was making a break for it. It was later revealed that a bathroom emergency had caused the Aussie batsmen to make an escape.

“I was in the chemist the other day and I walked past and saw some adult diapers and I was so close to buying them,” Renshaw said to the Australian.

“I’d just rather be safe than sorry! I’ll try and keep the diet under control so everything else can be sorted.”

Drama has followed Renshaw since, what with the covid drama that followed him in his comeback Test at Sydney recently. “I’d rather have Covid than go off to the toilet every day of the week,” Renshaw said.

He then added, “It was definitely different (being isolated from teammates at the SCG). As I said to a few of the boys, it’ll be another good chapter in my book. It was just so strange. I didn’t feel like I was terribly Covid sick, I just felt like I had a bit of hay fever. Then had to test, tested positive, then straight into another dressing room.”

Renshaw later admitted that the talk over his positive covid Test almost made the occasion special and that him pulling on the baggy green for the first time in five years was now a memorable moment for him.

The Queensland batsman could be in with a chance to play against India in the first Test should Cameron Green not be declared fit.