Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cricket Australia takes a dig at India, posts tweet of ‘36 all out’ in Adelaide

Back then, India had suffered the ignominy of being restricted to its lowest-ever total in Test cricket, collapsing to 36/9 in the terminated second innings against Australia on the third morning of the first Test of the 2020/21 series.

Virat Kohli shakes hands with Australian players after the end of the Adelaide Test. (AP)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cricket Australia takes a dig at India, posts tweet of ‘36 all out’ in Adelaide
Ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Nagpur scheduled to start on Thursday, Cricket Australia (CA) trolled the Indian team by posting a video on their social media handle of them being bowled out for 36 runs in Adelaide in the 2020/21 series.

CA tweeted a video of the dismissals of the Indian batters in the debacle and captioned the video “All out for 36 😳 The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday!”

Back then, India had suffered the ignominy of being restricted to its lowest-ever total in Test cricket, collapsing to 36/9 in the terminated second innings against Australia on the third morning of the first Test of the 2020/21 series.

India’s earlier lowest score was 42 at the Lord’s in 1974 against England, known in Indian cricket parlance as “Summer of 42”.

To make matters worse, star pacer Mohammed Shami injured his wrist in the game and the Indian innings was terminated at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.

After attaining a decent 53-run first-innings lead, India collapsed in the second innings and lost the test match by eight wickets failing to defend 90 runs.

At one stage, India were reduced to 26 for 8 and looked like equalling the lowest-ever Test score (26 by New Zealand) but Hanuma Vihari’s boundary helped them evade entry into the dark pages of cricketing history.

The Indian batting was completely exposed by the extra bounce generated by Australian pacers, who bowled every delivery on the off-middle channel after landing on the seam.

In an inexplicable collapse, India’s much-vaunted batsmen fell like nine pins with not a single one able to reach double figures.

Once nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah (2) was out in the first over, the home pacers, led by Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) and Pat Cummins (10.2-4-21-4), literally decimated the tourists and also caused lasting damage to their already bruised egos.

However, despite the loss in the first game India came back in the series to win 2-1 and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 19:40 IST
