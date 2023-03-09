scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia 255/4 at stumps on Day 1

India lead the series 2-1.

Border-Gavaskar TrophyIndia's Ravindra Jadeja, center without cap, celebrate with teammates the dismissal of Australia's captain Steve Smith during the first day of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Australia were 255 for four at stumps against India on the opening day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.
Opener Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were batting on 104 and 49 respectively at the close of play.

After skipper Steve Smith opted to bat, Australia were off to a good start with the duo of Khawaja and Travis Head adding 61 runs for the first wicket.

R Ashwin gave India their first breakthrough when he dismissed a positive-looking Head for 32. In between Smith’s dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami bowled Marnus Labuschagne (3) and Peter Handscomb (17) with two beautiful deliveries.

Brief scores:
Australia 1st innings: 255/4 in 90 overs (Usman Khawaja 104 not out, Cameron Green 49 not out, Steve Smith 38; Mohammed Shami 2/65).

More to follow.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 16:59 IST
