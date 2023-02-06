Border Gavaskar Trophy: Four interesting Test records of India vs Australia rivalry

After a season full of limited-over series, the men in blue are all set to lock horns with world’s best Test team Australia for a rousing Test series beginning from Thursday, 9th February in Nagpur.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has grown to be one of the most highly anticipated Test series for cricket fans worldwide since its inception in 1996.

Here are some uncommon yet startling statistics from the India vs. Australia Test cricket matches, as preparations for the 16th edition of the are in full swing:

Michael Clark has better bowling figures than Jasprit Bumrah

Despite attaining his career-best bowling figures, star India bowler Jasprit Bumrah couldn’t match former Australian great Michael Clarke.

On the third day of the 2018 Boxing Day Test, speedster Jasprit Bumrah claimed 6 wickets while conceding just 33 runs to the hosts. He helped India in restricting Australia to 151 in their opening innings and made history by becoming the first bowler from the subcontinent to claim five wickets or more in South Africa, England, and Australia all in the same calendar year.

On the other hand, Australia batter Michael Clarke holds better figures than him as he picked up 6 wickets by leaking out only 9 runs against India back in 2004.

Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the best Test batters to have ever graced the game. He has 1682 Test runs at an average of 48.06 against the Kangaroos. In 20 Tests, he amassed 7 tons and 5 fifties.

However, the batting legend is behind Cheteshwar Pujara.

Advertisement

Pujara has scored 1893 runs at a 54.08 average in 20 matches. The sturdy number 3 batter has five centuries and ten half-centuries against Australia to his credit.

Shane Warne and Rohit Sharma have an equal number of sixes

World’s greatest spinner Shane Warne has hit the same number of sixes as India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

In the year 2001, the spin-wizard had smashed 3 maximums against India in innings and Rohit Sharma, too, has only hit three sixes against the Aussies in an inning.

Dhoni ahead of Kohli and Rohit

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are both behind former Indian skipper M S Dhoni in terms of double-hundreds against the Kangaroos in tests.

In 2013 against Australia in India, Dhoni scored a double-ton. The former captain scored 326 runs in 6 innings with a strike rate of 86.70, but despite their stellar batting performances, Rohit and Virat are yet to reach double hundreds in batting against Australia.