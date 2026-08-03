Indian-origin USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy banned for 8 Years by ICC for corruption

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Indian-origin American cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy from all forms of the game for eight years, following a guilty verdict by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal on Monday.

The global governing body confirmed the development in a statement. “USA player Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all cricket for eight years after he was found guilty by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal of breaching three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” the ICC said.

The 26-year-old, who has represented the USA in four T20Is and taken one wicket, made his international debut against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup. Reddy, who was raised in Hyderabad, India, was part of a Vijay Hazare Trophy squad and also did a stint as a net bowler for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. A right-handed batter and an off-spinner, he made the switch to American cricket in pursuit of international opportunities.