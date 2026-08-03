Indian-origin USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy banned for 8 Years by ICC for corruption

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Indian-origin American cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy from all forms of the game for eight years, following a guilty verdict by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal on Monday.
The global governing body confirmed the development in a statement. “USA player Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all cricket for eight years after he was found guilty by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal of breaching three counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code,” the ICC said.
The 26-year-old, who has represented the USA in four T20Is and taken one wicket, made his international debut against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup. Reddy, who was raised in Hyderabad, India, was part of a Vijay Hazare Trophy squad and also did a stint as a net bowler for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. A right-handed batter and an off-spinner, he made the switch to American cricket in pursuit of international opportunities.
The charges against him are linked to the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the UAE, for which the ICC served as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).
Reddy was first provisionally suspended on November 21, 2025, and was given 14 days to respond to the charges. The ICC’s anti-corruption tribunal has now found him guilty of the following offences under the Code:
Article 2.1.1: Attempting to fix, contrive, or otherwise improperly influence the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025.
Article 2.1.4: Soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating another participant to breach Article 2.1.1 of the Code in one or more matches during the tournament.
Article 2.4.7: Obstructing the DACO’s investigation through the deletion of data and messages from a mobile device which may have been relevant to the inquiry.
This is the second instance of a USA cricketer being banned by the ICC in recent times. Aaron Jones, who was part of the USA squad that made the Super Eight stage on its T20 World Cup debut in 2024, was also provisionally suspended earlier this year for alleged fixing during the BIM10 league in Barbados during the 2023-24 season. Jones has been charged for failing to disclose a corrupt approach to concerned authorities and for not cooperating with the investigation into the alleged offence.
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