England cricket legend Bob Willis passes away

Bob Willis played 90 Tests between 1971 and 1984. He took 325 wickets, the fourth highest in England's all-time list after James Anderson, Stuart Board and Ian Botham.

December 4, 2019
Former England captain Bob Willis (1949-2019) played 90 Tests between 1971 and 1984. (Twitter/SurreyCricket)

Bob Willis, former England captain and television pundit, has passed away at the age of 70, his family announced on Tuesday.

He passed away after a short battle with thyroid cancer.

Willis played 90 Tests between 1971 and 1984. He took 325 wickets, the fourth highest in England’s all-time list after James Anderson, Stuart Board and Ian Botham.

A statement from the Willis family read: “We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly.”

