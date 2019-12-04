England cricket legend Bob Willis passes away

Former England captain Bob Willis (1949-2019) played 90 Tests between 1971 and 1984. (Twitter/SurreyCricket) Former England captain Bob Willis (1949-2019) played 90 Tests between 1971 and 1984. (Twitter/SurreyCricket)

Bob Willis, former England captain and television pundit, has passed away at the age of 70, his family announced on Tuesday.

He passed away after a short battle with thyroid cancer.

Willis played 90 Tests between 1971 and 1984. He took 325 wickets, the fourth highest in England’s all-time list after James Anderson, Stuart Board and Ian Botham.

We’re very sad to hear of the passing of MCC Honorary Life Member, Bob Willis. A Lord’s legend & former England captain whose name is on the Honours Boards three times. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/KgyQbHdYqq — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) December 4, 2019

Saddened to hear that Bob Willis has died. One of our greatest fast bowlers. Met him on many occasions and he was always great company with a sense of humour that was as sharp as his bowling. #RIPBob — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 4, 2019

A statement from the Willis family read: “We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly.”

