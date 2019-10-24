Board’s old guard makes its presence felt

On the day the new dispensation took charge of Indian cricket, the old guard didn’t actually go missing. N Srinivasan, during whose tenure events took place that culminated in the Committee of Administrators (CoA) being appointed to run board affairs, was there at the Cricket Centre, even though he and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association were barred from Wednesday’s general body meeting and election.

Advertising

Srinivasan even met CoA head Vinod Rai and member Diana Edulji. Other old hands such as Niranjan Shah and Rajeev Shukla were also present. Though, none of them took part in the official proceedings.

The Lodha Committee recommendations had disqualified most of the old guard, they registered their presence at the BCCI headquarters. Later, on the day the CoA demited office, the former bigwigs joined BCCI president Ganguly for the informal meeting.

Outgoing office-bearers CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhary also joined the meeting. Aditya Verma, who had filed a petition in Supreme Court that resulted in the formation of the CoA, walked into the BCCI office with Srinivasan.

Advertising

Sources say, the informal meet was called by Ganguly to ‘thank’ the state units who had supported him in becoming chief of the richest cricket board in the world. The former India captain pointed out how past three years were an emergency situation and the BCCI now looks to be back on track. The meeting was also attended by the new faces of state associations, who were nominated to attend the general body meeting.

Not only Ganguly, former president Srinivasan also spoke on the occasion. Three veteran administrators from the old guard also wanted to join Ganguly in a press conference but were prevented from doing so by one of the new office-bearers, The Indian Express has learnt.

Windfall for compliant states

The new Apex Council will be releasing Rs 100 crore to compliant associations. These state bodies will be receiving their dues in two installments. They had been demanding release of funds from the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, but many had not received it.

Later in the afternoon, Ganguly was asked if the Apex Council has replaced the old working committee and have the powers of the secretary and joint secretary been curtailed?

“No, it’s not correct, the Apex Council can give any powers to the office-bearers. It’s not the right interpretation of the (Supreme Court) order. If you look at the Apex Council powers, it will designate powers to the president, secretary and treasurer and it can give them any power. All the office-bearers are very important for the functioning of BCCI.”

Ganguly will be meeting India team coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli and chairman of selection committee MSK Prasad on Thursday when the squads for the Bangladesh series will be finalised.