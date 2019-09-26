Board Presidents XI vs South Africa Three-day practice match Live Cricket Score Online: Toss delayed due to rain

Board President XI vs South Africa Three-day practice match Live Cricket Score Online: Faf du Plessis-led South Africa look to adapt to the conditions as they take on Rohit Sharma-led Board Presidents XI in a three-day practice match at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. Three Indian players from the Test squad will be playing for Board Presidents XI against the Proteas. This will be a chance for Umesh Yadav to get into the groove as he is replacing an injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Test squad. Mayank Agarwal too will be fighting for his spot in the team as an opener.

This is a chance for Rohit to showcase his talent as an opener in red-ball cricket. The 32-year-old has been backed by many to solve India’s opening problem in the longest format of the game. Out-of-favour Karun Nair will also look at it as an opportunity to grab the selectors’ attention. Nair has been a consistent performer in red-ball cricket of late. On the other hand, South Africa will look to try out Henrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthuswamy who are yet to make their Test debut.