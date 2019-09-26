Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Cricket Streaming: Stage rehearsal for India Test series

Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav will be among those players in the ranks of the Board President’s XI who will seek to stake their claim to the India Test side when the visiting South Africa team take on BPXI in a three-day practice match from Thursday.

Rohit will begin a last-ditch effort to save his stop-start Test career with a trial run in the unfamiliar opener’s slot. With the national selection committee and the team management deciding to promote Rohit as an opener, keeping his spunky strokeplay in mind, the next five Tests could be a make or break for the 32-year-old stylish right-hander. The other notable character in the game will be Umesh Yadav, who has been drafted into the Test side as an injured Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement.

When will the Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match be played?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa will be played between September 26, 2019, Thursday to September 28, 2019, Saturday. (Play to begin at 9:30 am)

Where will the Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match be played?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match will be played at PVG Raju Stadium, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

How to watch the Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match?

The Board President’s XI vs South Africa practice match will not be broadcast live. You can follow live updates of the match on BCCI.tv. You can also follow live updates and scores on www.indianexpress.com.