India Board President’s XI vs South Africa Warm-up Test Match Live Cricket Score Online: South African opener Aiden Markram struck his second successive hundred in as many games as South Africa scored steadily to reach 199 for 4 in 50 overs against Board President’s XI on the second day of the rain-curtailed warm-up match here on Friday. Markram had earlier scored 161 for South Africa A against India A in a first-class game last week.
Markram’s good form augurs well for the Proteas as the 24-year-old right-hander was marked as one for the future by India captain Virat Kohli, when they toured the rainbow nation back in 2018.
Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, Warm-up Match Day 3: Stage set for Rohit Sharma to open the innings
India Board President's XI vs South Africa Warm-up Test Match Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Markram's good form augurs well for the Proteas as the 24-year-old right-hander was marked as one for he future by India captain Virat Kohli, when they toured the rainbow nation back in 2018.
India Board President’s XI vs South Africa Warm-up Test Match Live Cricket Score Online: South African opener Aiden Markram struck his second successive hundred in as many games as South Africa scored steadily to reach 199 for 4 in 50 overs against Board President’s XI on the second day of the rain-curtailed warm-up match here on Friday. Markram had earlier scored 161 for South Africa A against India A in a first-class game last week.
Squads:
Board Presidents XI Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Karun Nair, Siddhesh Lad, Srikar Bharat(w), Jalaj Saxena, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Porel
South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Zubayr Hamza, Senuran Muthusamy