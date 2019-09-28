Board President’s XI vs South Africa Live Cricket Score Online, Warm-up Match Day 3: Stage set for Rohit Sharma to open the innings

India Board President’s XI vs South Africa Warm-up Test Match Live Cricket Score Online: South African opener Aiden Markram struck his second successive hundred in as many games as South Africa scored steadily to reach 199 for 4 in 50 overs against Board President’s XI on the second day of the rain-curtailed warm-up match here on Friday. Markram had earlier scored 161 for South Africa A against India A in a first-class game last week.

Markram’s good form augurs well for the Proteas as the 24-year-old right-hander was marked as one for the future by India captain Virat Kohli, when they toured the rainbow nation back in 2018.

Live Blog Board President XI vs South Africa Three-day practice match Live Score and Updates: